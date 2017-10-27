UN official: Syria siege 'an outrage,' demands aid access

The top human rights official of the United Nations called the Syrian government's siege of the capital's suburbs "an outrage" on Friday and said food and medical supplies must be allowed to reach civilians inside.



The Syrian government routinely blocks the U.N. from delivering aid to areas opposed to its rule. The U.N. was last able to reach Eastern Ghouta a month ago, carrying supplies for only 25,000 people out of an estimated 350,000 in need.



The government has blocked three-quarters of the U.N.'s requests to deliver aid to besieged and hard-to-reach areas in Syria, according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

...