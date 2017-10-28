Guerrilla attacks signal Daesh’s future strategy

attacks signal Daesh's future strategy



Syrian and Iraqi forces closing in on the last scraps of the Daesh (ISIS) caliphate straddling the remote border area between the two countries have already witnessed the militants' likely response. While their comrades mounted last stands in their Syrian capital of Raqqa and the city of Hawijah in Iraq, Daesh militants seized the Syrian town of Al-Qaryatayn and launched its biggest attack for months in Ramadi late last month. That is the kind of guerrilla insurgency both countries foresee Daesh turning to.



It has also proved able to carry out bombings and assassinations in areas controlled by the Iraqi and Syrian governments, U.S.-backed Kurdish militias and rival militant rebel groups, signaling an ability to survive underground.



A militant from a Syrian rebel faction opposed to Daesh said the group had won enough support among young men to give it a latent capacity to revive.



The Syrian military source said it took three weeks to retake the town because it was inhabited and the army was trying to avoid civilian casualties.



However, the attack showed how towns in Syria's deserts, where armed forces can be spread only thinly, are vulnerable to Daesh and that such operations can tie down opposing armies.

...