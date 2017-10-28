U.S. loses in the Mideast even as it wins against Daesh

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited the Middle East last weekend with two simple aims – to wrap Iraq into America's regional axis against Iran and to persuade Saudi Arabia to end its blockade of Qatar.



On Iran, however, Washington has little realistic chance of achieving the wide, unified coalition it formed against Daesh.



The Saudi- and United Arab Emirates-backed blockade of Qatar continues, putting the United States – which has major military bases in all three countries – in an awkward position, one it appears to have extremely limited ability to remedy.



When it comes to defeating Daesh, Baghdad has been at least as dependent on Iran-backed Shiite militias as on Washington or the Kurds.



In contrast to the unilateral U.S. military intervention in Iraq, Washington went to great efforts to work with and through regional partners, and it has proved remarkably effective.



U.S. military assistance will remain.



After more than a decade of war and perceived failure, however, America's enthusiasm for trying to reshape the Middle East may be running out.

...