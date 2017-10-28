Hamas security chief survives Gaza Strip car bombing

A car bombing Friday wounded the Hamas security head in the Gaza Strip, as the movement and a rival Palestinian faction are trying to implement a thorny reconciliation deal. The explosion that wounded Tawfiq Abu Naim was branded by the Hamas Interior Ministry as "a failed assassination attempt".



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement signed a reconciliation accord with Hamas on Oct. 12, aimed at ending a bitter 10-year split.



Under the deal, the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority is to resume control of Gaza, which Hamas seized in a near civil war with Fatah in 2007, by Dec. 1 .



Abu Naim is known to be close to Sinwar who has adamantly rejected any attempt to disarm Hamas.



Abu Naim is the second Hamas leader to be targeted this year in Gaza, after military commander Mazen Faqha was shot dead near his home in March.

