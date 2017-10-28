Daesh shores up remaining Syria-Iraq border stronghold

Daesh (ISIS) is building up its defenses in a pocket of territory on the Syrian-Iraqi frontier, the U.S.-led coalition said Friday, in an anticipation of assaults by Syrian and Iraqi forces on the militants' last stronghold.



Pro-Damascus forces, who are also backed by the Russian air force, said Thursday that they would march on the town having driven Daesh out of a base some 70 kilometers away.



Assisted by the coalition, the SDF is fighting Daesh on the eastern banks of the Euphrates, whereas the Syrian army and its allies, supported by Russian air power, are largely fighting on the western banks of the river.



Dillon said Daesh fighters were now "much different fighters" from the ones the U.S.-led coalition fought leading up to the battle for Mosul, the Iraqi city recaptured from Daesh in June.

