Iraq orders truce with Kurds to allow calm border deployments

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered a 24-hour suspension to military operations against Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, to allow for talks and the peaceful deployment of Iraqi troops at the border crossings with the Kurdistan region. A Kurdish spokesman earlier said the two sides reached an agreement on Friday to stop fighting which broke out on Oct. 16, after Iraqi forces seized the oil-city of Kirkuk.



According to the KRG, which is based in the Kurdish autonomous region's capital of Irbil, the cease-fire entered effect at 1 a.m. local time Friday.



The multi-ethnic city of Kirkuk, which lies outside the KRG official boundaries, fell to Iraqi forces without much resistance on Oct. 16 but the Kurdish peshmerga began to fight back as they withdrew closer to the core of the Kurdish region.

...