Libyans dig for water in latest test for capital's residents

Across Libya's capital residents have started drilling through pavements to access wells in a desperate search for water after the taps ran dry in a new low for living conditions.



After years of neglect, workers turned off the water to do urgent maintenance earlier this month, cutting supplies to many Tripoli households. Then an armed group sabotaged the system, prolonging the misery.



Early last week an armed faction in the south said it had turned off water supplies from Gaddafi's Great Man Made River, a pipeline system that pumps water from underneath Libya's vast southern desert to coastal areas such as Tripoli.



That has deprived residents of water while boosting the business of drillers who for 4,000-6,000 Libyan dinars ($2,940-$4,410 at the official exchange rate) access groundwater unused in some neighborhoods since the Great Man Made River started pumping water to Tripoli in 1996 .



A former prime minister was abducted in August for nine days by one of the two most powerful armed groups, while the other engaged in a battle this month that shut down the airport.

...