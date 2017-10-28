Britain calls for UN sanctions on Syria over sarin attack

Britain Friday urged the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on Syria after a U.N.-led investigation found that government forces were responsible for the sarin gas attack on Khan Sheikhun.



Russia questioned the findings, citing many "inconsistencies" in the report and criticizing the expert investigators over the use of "doubtful witness accounts and unverified evidence".



After a previous report by the same panel found that Syrian forces had used chlorine in attacks in 2014 and 2015, Britain, France and the United States pushed for sanctions, but China and Russia vetoed that resolution.



On Tuesday, Russia vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution that would have extended by a year the mandate of the panel, known as the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM).



The council will discuss the report's findings on Khan Sheikhun on Nov. 7 .

