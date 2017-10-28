Moroccan social justice movement seeks relief from crackdown

It all began with a fish seized by the police.



Morocco is marking one year since a fisherman's gruesome death spawned a social protest movement against police abuse -- an event that has drawn comparisons to the 2010 death of a Tunisian vendor that sparked the Arab Spring democracy uprisings.



Since then, a protest movement called Hirak Rif has held demonstrations to demand social justice and economic development.



In May, Moroccan authorities cracked down on Hirak Rif's leaders and a large number of protesters, arresting between 330-400 people, according to the Moroccan Human Rights Association (AMDH).



On Tuesday, Moroccan King Mohammed VI fired four government officials following alleged delays in development programs for Hoceima.

...