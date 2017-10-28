Iraq, Kurds negotiate peshmerga pullback

Iraqi and Kurdish commanders held talks Saturday on a withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from disputed areas after a truce was declared in clashes over a key border post, the premier's office said.



According to a Kurdish official, the U.S.-led coalition that has backed both the Kurds and Iraqi forces in fighting Deash (ISIS) fighters pushed them towards negotiations.



Iraqi forces have over the past two weeks recaptured all of the disputed lands, much of its without Kurdish resistance.



Iraqi's constitution adopted during the U.S.-led occupation of 2003-2011 provides for plebiscites in the disputed areas on their possible incorporation in the autonomous Kurdish region.

