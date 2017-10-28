Iraq sees 'progress' in talks on Kurdish peshmerga pullback

Iraqi and Kurdish commanders made "progress" in talks Saturday on Kurdish fighters withdrawing from disputed areas, Iraq's chief of staff said hours before a truce in clashes over a key border post was due to expire.



Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday night ordered a 24-hour cease-fire in clashes between federal forces and Kurdish peshmerga fighters.



The two sides had faced off since Thursday as Iraqi forces sought to capture the vital oil export point of Fishkhabur on the border with Turkey.



Iraqi forces have over the past two weeks recaptured all of the disputed lands, much of it without Kurdish resistance.

