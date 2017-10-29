Somalia police end night-long siege of hotel, 23 dead

Somali security forces have ended a night-long siege by at a Mogadishu hotel by five extremist attackers who stormed the building after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate Saturday afternoon.



Troops regained control of the Nasa-Hablod hotel on Sunday morning, having killed three attackers and captured two alive, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.



Saturday's attack came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in Somalia's worst-ever attack.



Although it quickly claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, it has not commented on the massive attack two weeks ago; experts have said the death toll in the earlier bombing was so high that the group hesitated to alienate Somali citizens.



The two attacks this month have shaken public confidence in the ability of Somali army to take over from the African Union forces.

