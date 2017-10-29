Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani will hand over presidential powers on Nov. 1

Iraqi Kurdistan's veteran leader Masoud Barzani will not extend his presidential term beyond Nov. 1, a Kurdish government official said Saturday.



His decision came just weeks after a referendum on Kurdish independence backfired and triggered a crisis for Iraq's Kurds who had been enjoying a period of unprecedented autonomy.



Barzani's current term was set to expire in four days, the same date that presidential and parliamentary elections were due to be held.



Critics say the Sept. 25 independence referendum, orchestrated and championed by the 71-year-old Barzani, has left a bleak outlook for Iraq's Kurds.



Earlier this year, Barzani said he did not intend to stand in the November elections.



The region last held a presidential election in 2009, in which Barzani won.

