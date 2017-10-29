Rouhani says Iran will continue to produce missiles: TV

Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday in a speech broadcast on state television.



Rouhani spoke days after the U.S. House of Representatives voted for new sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program, part of an effort to clamp down on Tehran without immediately moving to undermine an international nuclear agreement.



Rouhani also criticized the United States over President Donald Trump's refusal earlier this month to formally certify that Tehran is complying with the 2015 accord on Iran's nuclear program, even though international inspectors say it is.

