Qatar's emir warns against military action in Gulf dispute

Qatar's emir has warned against any military confrontation over the ongoing diplomatic dispute between his country and four other Arab nations, saying it would only plunge the region into chaos.



Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to host a meeting between Qatar and its opponents -- Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- to end the crisis between the American allies.



Speaking to the American television network CBS's "60 Minutes" news program, Sheikh Tamim said so far, however, there's been no response from the boycotting nations.



In the "60 Minutes" interview, which will air Sunday night in the U.S., Sheikh Tamim acknowledged the alleged military threat.

...