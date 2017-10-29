Israel looks to expand demolitions of Palestinian attackers' homes

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday he wants to expand the controversial policy of demolishing homes of Palestinians involved in fatal attacks to include perpetrators who seriously wound Israelis.



Israel says the demolition policy, in place since 1967, is a means of deterring future attackers.



According to Israeli NGO Hamoked, since renewing the policy in 2014 and until the end of 2016, Israel has carried out punitive demolitions of 35 homes in the West Bank and east Jerusalem and sealed another seven homes in the two territories.

...