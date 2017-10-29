Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of blocking Yemen peace

Saudi Arabia Sunday accused Iran of blocking peace efforts in Yemen, slamming its political archrival over support for the Yemeni rebels Riyadh is fighting against.



Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir accused Tehran of smuggling arms to Yemen's Shiite Huthi rebels, who control northern Yemen, and to the rebels' ally former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.



The Yemen war has claimed more than 8,600 lives since a regional military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, joined the Yemeni government's fight against the rebels in 2015 .

