Bahrain women detainees end hunger strike: rights group

A group of detainees at a Bahraini women's detention center ended a six-day hunger strike Sunday after negotiating better prison conditions with authorities, a rights group said.



Authorities have cracked down on political dissent since a wave of protests erupted in 2011 demanding an elected government in the Shiite-majority country.



The Bahrain government has drawn international criticism for its crackdown on political dissent.



Bahraini authorities accuse Shiite-ruled Iran of training "terrorist cells" that aim to overthrow the government.

