IAEA says Iran implementing its nuclear deal commitments

The head of the United Nations atomic agency on Sunday said Iran was carrying out its commitments made under a landmark nuclear deal with world powers.



The 2015 accord included a ban on high-level uranium enrichment -- 20 percent or more -- that would take Iran close to the level needed for a nuclear weapon.



Salehi said that Iran could resume uranium enrichment of 20 percent within four days if it wished.



Under the deal, Iran is allowed to enrich uranium to low levels of 3.5 percent, which can be used to power reactors.

