Syrian government shelling kills 11, hits school

At least 11 civilians were killed and a school day violently interrupted amid intensive Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held enclave north of the capital Damascus Sunday, sending panicked kindergarten children scurrying for shelter, opposition activists reported.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Eastern Ghouta Media Center said those killed in the Saqba and Hamouriyah districts include two women, one child and a media activist.



Eastern Ghouta, north of Damascus, is part of a de-escalation zone declared earlier this year in Syria.



Doctors Without Borders said Sunday that fighting between Iraqi forces and Kurdish fighters near the border threatens the delivery of humanitarian aid to half a million newly displaced civilians in northeastern Syria.



A Kurdish official on the Syrian side of the border said access for aid workers and journalists has not been affected.

...