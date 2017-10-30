Iran to keep building missiles: Rouhani

Iran will continue to produce missiles for its defense and does not consider that a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday in a speech broadcast on state television.



Rouhani spoke days after the U.S. House of Representatives voted for new sanctions against Iran's ballistic missile program, part of an effort to clamp down on Tehran without immediately moving to undermine an international nuclear agreement.



Trump's decision not to recertify Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers means Congress now has less than 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic that were lifted under the agreement that Amano's agency is in charge of policing.



Salehi said Iran could resume production of 20 percent enriched uranium in four days, but did not want the Iran deal to fall apart.

...