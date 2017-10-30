Clashes at Kurdish Parliament as Barzani steps down

Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani said he would give up his position as president on Nov. 1, after an independence referendum he championed backfired and triggered a regional crisis.



Some MPs were barricaded in their offices Sunday evening.



In a televised address, his first since Iraqi forces launched a surprise offensive to recapture Kurdish-held territory on Oct. 16, Barzani confirmed that he would not extend his presidential term after Nov. 1 "under any conditions".



A majority of 70 Kurdish MPs voted to accept Barzani's request and 23 opposed it, Kurdish TV channels Rudaw and Kurdistan 24 said.



A Kurdish official had told Reuters Saturday that Barzani had decided to hand over the presidency without waiting for elections that had been set for Nov. 1 but which have now been delayed by eight months.



Barzani condemned the United States for failing to back the Kurds.



Barzani has led the KRG since it was established in 2005 .

