Syrian army, allies step up attacks on Deir al-Zor city

The Syrian army, supported by Russian jets and Iranian-backed militias, escalated bombing Sunday of areas of the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor still held by Daesh (ISIS). The intensified effort came as Damascus said it still considers Raqqa an occupied city, less than two weeks after a U.S.-backed alliance drove Daesh out of its de facto Syrian capital.



The Syrian army has gradually tightened the noose around the militants after it opened a land route into the city in September with the help of Russian airstrikes and Iran-backed militias, breaking a siege that had lasted nearly three years.



In other developments, while the Syrian army appeared to make more gains inside Deir al-Zor city, Daesh made a surprise offensive during the weekend that pushed back pro-government and Iranian-backed militias from Albukamal, the last border post on the Syrian-Iraqi border still in militant hands.



Mayadin is a strategic city that has been a base for the militants after they were driven out of Raqqa.

