Kurdish parties opposed to Barzani report attacks on offices overnight

The Movement for Change, Gorran, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) said in separate statements several of their offices in the Duhok region, north of the Kurdish capital Irbil, were looted or burnt overnight.



The semiautonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq said it had ordered the local police forces, known as Asayish, to stop the attacks.



Gorran and the PUK both support Kurdish self-determination but Gorran opposed the referendum, saying it was ill-timed.

...