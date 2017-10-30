Mass trial of Turkey alleged coup ringleaders resumes

A mass trial resumed in Turkey Monday of more than 220 suspects, including former generals, accused of being among the ringleaders of last year's coup bid to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The attempted coup on July 15, 2016, left 249 people dead, not counting 24 plotters.



At the opening of the trial in May, alleged coup plotters were booed by protesters as they entered the courtroom, with some shouting slogans in favor of the death penalty for the suspects.



Fifty-six suspects gave their defense over four weeks after the trial opened, Anadolu said, and the testimonies would continue on Monday.



Over 140,000 people, including public sector employees, have been sacked or suspended over alleged links to the coup while 50,000 people have been arrested since July 2016 .

...