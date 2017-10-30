Bahrain suggests freezing Qatar's GCC membership

Bahrain's foreign minister Monday suggested suspending Qatar's Gulf Cooperation Council membership until it accepts the demands of its Arab adversaries in the region's worst crisis in years.



Founded in 1981, the GCC is a political and economic union that includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as Oman and Kuwait.



GCC members are supposed to meet before the end of the year, but the crisis could see the bloc's annual meeting postponed or cancelled.



In an interview airing on Sunday, Qatar's emir accused Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies of seeking to topple his government.

