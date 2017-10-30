Fresh Syria talks open in Astana

A fresh round of peace talks seeking to end Syria's war opened in the Kazakh capital Astana Monday, as part of a Moscow-led push supported by Iran and opposition backer Turkey.



The latest round of talks begins days after Daesh (ISIS) was forced out of its de facto capital Raqqa in northern Syria, in a major victory for the U.S.-backed Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces.



Recent rounds of talks in the Central Asian nation have focused on ironing out the details of a Russia-led plan for four de-escalation zones in Syria.



The next round of Geneva talks will begin on Nov. 28, De Mistura has said.

...