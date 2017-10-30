Iraqi premier urges for calm in Kurdish region after rioting

Demonstrators try to pass through a police blockade at the Kurdistan Parliament building in Irbil, Iraq October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Clashes at Kurdish Parliament as Barzani steps down
Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani will hand over presidential powers on Nov. 1
'Nobody stood with the Kurds' says bitter Barzani
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Clashes at Kurdish Parliament as Barzani steps down
Iraqi Kurdistan leader Barzani will hand over presidential powers on Nov. 1
'Nobody stood with the Kurds' says bitter Barzani
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE