Saudi Airlines to operate first Baghdad flight in 27 years

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines will launch its first flight to Baghdad in 27 years on Monday, state media said, amid a thaw in ties between the Arab neighbors.



The airline, also known as Saudia, will depart from the Red Sea city of Jeddah barely two weeks after Saudi budget carrier flynas made the first commercial flight from Riyadh to Baghdad since 1990 .



After years of tense relations, ties between Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iraq have begun looking up in recent months.

...