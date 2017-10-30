Bahrain woman, son get three years in jail for 'fake bomb'

A Bahraini woman and her son were sentenced Monday to three years in prison for planting a "fake bomb," activists said, in what Amnesty International has called a reprisal case.



Human Rights Watch also condemned Monday's verdicts.



The letter asked that the governments demand that the authorities in Bahrain drop all charges and release the three.



Bahrain -- a key ally of the U.S. which bases its Fifth Fleet there -- has cracked down on political dissent since a wave of protests began in 2011 demanding an elected government in the Shiite-majority country.



Bahrain accuses Shiite Iran of training "terrorist cells" that aim to overthrow its government, an allegation Tehran denies.

...