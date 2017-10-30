UN says aid convoy reaches besieged Damascus suburb in Syria

The U.N. reached thousands of beleaguered Syrians with emergency food relief for the first time in over a month on Monday, amid warnings that conditions outside the Syrian capital have deteriorated to desperate levels under a suffocating government blockade.



The U.N.'s humanitarian agency, the World Food Program, and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent announced that they were able to reach the eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus with enough food for 40,000 people.



It is the seventh round of talks since January this year, focused on "de-escalating" the six-year-long Syrian civil war -- primarily by freezing the lines of conflict and allowing aid to flow to nearly a million Syrians trapped under siege.

...