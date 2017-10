In this Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, center, attends a ceremony marking Police Day in Baghdad, Iraq. On Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in his first extensive interview with a major western media outlet, al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the mostly Shiite forces known as the Popular Mobilization Units and a designated terrorist according to the United States department of treasury, described a “strong” and lasting role for the forces under his command in Iraq, many closely supported by I