Palestinian, Israeli sides meet in Trump peace push

Israeli sides meet in Trump peace push



Israel and Palestinian officials held a rare high-level meeting in Ramallah as the U.S. seeks to kickstart stalled peace efforts, officials said Monday. U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, wrote on Twitter that the meeting Sunday night in the West Bank city of Ramallah was attended by Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and senior Israeli Defense Ministry official Yoav Mordechai.



Greenblatt, along with Trump's Middle East envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner, has been ferrying between Israeli and Palestinian leaders for months.

...