U.S. captures suspect in 2012 Benghazi attack

U.S. forces have captured a man believed to have played a role in a 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans, U.S. officials said Monday. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said U.S. Special Operation Forces captured the militant in Libya over the past few days.



U.S. forces captured al-Imam just before midnight local time Sunday in Misrata, on Libya's north coast, U.S. officials said.



Now in Justice Department custody, Imam is expected to arrive in Washington within the next two days, one of the officials said.

