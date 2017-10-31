Israel bombs Gaza border tunnel, kills seven

Seven Palestinians were killed Monday when Israel blew up what it said was a tunnel being dug underneath the Gaza Strip border.



A source for the Islamic Jihad group said Arafat Abu Marshould, head of the faction's armed wing in central Gaza, and and his deputy, commander Hassan Hassanein, were killed along with other gunmen belonging to the group.



The armed wing of the Hamas movement said two of its gunmen were killed while trying to rescue Islamic Jihad men working in the tunnel.



However, neither Israel nor Hamas seemed eager to seek escalation.



During the last Gaza war, in 2014, Hamas fighters used dozens of tunnels to blindside Israel's superior forces and threaten civilian communities near the frontier.

