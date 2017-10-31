Fresh Syria peace talks open in Astana

A fresh round of peace talks seeking to end Syria's war began in the Kazakh capital Astana Monday, as part of a Moscow-led push supported by Iran and opposition backer Turkey.



The precise date and location of the congress would be determined in Astana, Lavrentyev said, suggesting it could be at Russia's Hmeimim military base in Syria.



Lavrentyev also said Russia expects all "terrorists" in Syria to be destroyed by the end of the year and then plans to keep troops in the country to prevent any new conflict.



Recent rounds of talks in the Central Asian nation have focused on ironing out the details of a Russia-led plan establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria.

...