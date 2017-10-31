UN official: Over 13 million people inside Syria need aid

More than 13 million people inside Syria still need humanitarian assistance and nearly half are in "acute need" as a result of having fled their homes, of hostilities, and of limited access to food, health care and other basic needs, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Monday.



"This is a particular setback for efforts to check one of the world's largest polio outbreaks in recent memory, an outbreak which continues to plague Deir al-Zor in particular, with new cases continuing to be reported," Lowcock said.



He said nearly 3 million people continue to live in besieged and hard-to-reach areas where the U.N. faces "considerable challenges" in meeting humanitarian needs.

...