Trial of Turkey opposition daily staff resumes

The controversial trial resumed Tuesday of staff from Turkey's main opposition daily on terror-related charges, in a case seen as a test for media freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in Istanbul, unfurling banners saying: "Stop hunting the opposition and arresting journalists" and "justice for Cumhuriyet".



The 17 are charged with supporting through their coverage three groups Turkey views as terror groups -- the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the ultra-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), and the movement of preacher Fethullah Gulen blamed by Ankara for last year's failed coup.



The court in July freed seven of the daily's staff after 271 days behind bars, including respected cartoonist Musa Kart and Turhan Gunay, editor of the books supplement.



According to the P24 press freedom group, there are 170 journalists behind bars in Turkey, most of whom were arrested after the coup bid.

