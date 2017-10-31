Iraqi forces advance to edge of final Daesh bastion al-Qaim

Iraqi forces Tuesday battled up to the edge of al-Qaim, the largest town still held by Daesh (ISIS) in the country, as they pushed a final assault on the extremists.



Iraq's Joint Operations Command said government troops -- backed by U.S. air strikes and Sunni tribal fighters -- captured the village of al-Obeidi, some 20 kilometers from the Syrian border on the eastern outskirts of the town.



Under Daesh, the town has been a vital supply route between its forces in Iraq and the oil-rich province of Deir al-Zor it once dominated over the border in Syria.

...