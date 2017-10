Saudi Arabia plans to start issuing tourist visas "soon," authorities said Tuesday, as the ultra-conservative kingdom seeks to attract international visitors in a radical overhaul of its oil-dependent economy.



Aside from millions of Muslims who travel to Saudi Arabia for the annual hajj pilgrimage, most visitors currently face a tedious visa process and exorbitant fees to enter the kingdom.



Although richly endowed with natural beauty, the kingdom is hardly seen as a tourism hotspot.

...