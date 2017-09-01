Raqqa airstrikes cause heavy civilian casualties

Civilians caught in the battle for the Syrian city of Raqqa are paying an "unacceptable price" and attacking forces may be contravening international law with their intense air strikes, the top United Nations human rights official said Thursday.



Some 20,000 civilians are trapped in Raqqa where the militant fighters are holding some of them as human shields, the U.N. says.



The U.S.-led coalition has said it conducted nearly 1,100 airstrikes on and near Raqqa this month, up from 645 in July, the U.N. statement said.

...