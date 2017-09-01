Yemen's Saleh makes first appearance since Huthi clash

Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh made his first appearance in Sanaa at the funeral of a colonel killed in clashes with his rebel allies, media run by Saleh's party reported Thursday.



Cracks have emerged in the rebel alliance between Saleh and Abdel-Malik al-Houthi, head of the Shiite Zaidi Houthi rebels who is backed by Iran, escalating into an armed battle at a rebel checkpoint in Sanaa in which Hashemi – head of foreign relations with the GPC – and the two Houthis were killed.



A war of words broke out earlier this month between Saleh and his once-foe Houthi, with the former president terming his allies "a militia" and the rebels firing back that he was a "backstabber" and "traitor".



Two years later, Saleh and Houthi joined ranks in a shock alliance that drove Hadi's government out of Sanaa and ushered the rebels in.

...