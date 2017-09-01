Stepping up our response in Yemen is a moral imperative

In Yemen today, a triple threat of conflict, cholera and the risk of famine is destroying the lives of 21 million people. Yemen is now home to not only the world's largest hunger crisis but also its worst cholera outbreak, which is affecting over 500,000 people.



The crisis in Yemen is man-made.



Half of the Yemen's hospitals and health clinics are destroyed or closed.



Despite these immense challenges, 122 humanitarian organizations – two-thirds of them national NGOs – have scaled up and are now operating in every governorate of Yemen, reaching for example 4.3 million people each month with food aid.



First, to protect and save lives and to restore dignity, humanitarian organizations require unfettered access to reach vulnerable people.



However, the response requirements have now been upped to $2.3 billion in light of the mounting cholera outbreak, leaving nearly a 60 percent funding gap.



The World Food Program, which aims to deliver food to 7 million hungry people, will face disruptions in food delivery in a month if more funding doesn't come in.



Ultimately, of course, the suffering in Yemen will only end when conflict ceases.

...