IAEA sees no need to check Iran military sites

The United States is pushing U.N. nuclear inspectors to check military sites in Iran to verify it is not breaching its nuclear deal with world powers.



Last week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley visited the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is scrutinizing compliance with the 2015 agreement, as part of a review of the pact by the administration of President Donald Trump.



The IAEA has the authority to request access to facilities in Iran, including military ones, if there are new and credible indications of banned nuclear activities there, according to officials from the agency and signatories to the deal.



The deal also allows the IAEA to request access to facilities other than the nuclear installations Iran has already declared if it has concerns about banned materials or activities there.



The deal's "Access" section lays out a process that begins with an IAEA request and, if the U.N. watchdog's concerns are not resolved, can lead to a vote by the eight members of the deal's decision-making body – the United States, Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union.



During its decadelong impasse with world powers over its nuclear program, Iran repeatedly refused IAEA visits to military sites, saying they had nothing to do with nuclear activity and so were beyond the IAEA's purview.

