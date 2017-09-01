Hundreds attend Iran dissident Yazdi’s funeral

Hundreds of Iranians attended the funeral Thursday of Ebrahim Yazdi, one of the country's most influential dissident politicians and a former foreign minister.



Yazdi was the English-language spokesman for Khomeini during the revolution and was appointed foreign minister in early 1979 after the toppling of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a pro-Western monarch.



Washington later cut diplomatic relations with Tehran.



After his resignation, Yazdi was frequently sentenced to prison on security charges, including an eight-year term in 2012 .



Some Iranian leaders, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as well as former reformist President Mohammad Khatami, offered condolence messages after Yazdi's death.

...