Two Algerian police killed in suicide attack

A suicide bomber killed two Algerian policemen Thursday, including one who threw himself on the attacker whose explosives belt then detonated, state media said, citing the security services.



In the second such attack this year, the attacker tried to enter the police headquarters in the Tiaret region, 350 kilometers southwest of Algiers, but was blocked by the officers, the official APS news agency reported.



That attack was claimed by Daesh (ISIS).



The deadliest post-civil war clash dates back to March 2013, when Al-Qaeda-linked militants stormed the In Amenas gas plant in southeast Algeria, resulting in 40 hostages and 29 assailants killed in a rescue operation by Algerian troops.

...