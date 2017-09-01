Iran abiding by key limits of nuclear deal: IAEA

Iran has remained within key limits on its nuclear activities imposed by its 2015 deal with world powers, a U.N. atomic watchdog report said Thursday.



Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium as of Aug. 21 was 88.4 kg, well below a 202.8-kg limit, and the level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap, according to the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters.



Iran's stock of so-called heavy water, a moderator used in a type of reactor that can produce plutonium, stood at 111 tons, below a 130-ton limit agreed by parties to the deal.

...