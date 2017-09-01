Syrians begin to adapt to exile in Zaatari

When life in exile seems unbearable, Alkhedawi al-Nabulsi sometimes seeks solace in memories of home, such as his backyard in a southern Syrian village where his children played in the shade of fig trees.



Nabulsi teaches art at a camp school. His daughter Tasneem, 17, graduated from high school this summer, placing among the top five Syrian and Jordanian students in Jordan's northern Mafraq province.



Nabulsi said leaving their home village of Namar in Syria's southern Daraa province had been tough.



The family settled in Zaatari, Jordan's largest camp for Syrian refugees, set up five years ago.



With coveted Jordanian work permits still scarce, camp residents can sign up for jobs outside Zaatari, including on farms, construction sites and garment factories. So far, more than 800 refugees have been assigned jobs and hundreds more have signed up.



Eighty percent of school-age children in Zaatari are registered in camp schools, said Catherine Philippe, the U.N. protection officer for Zaatari.

