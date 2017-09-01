Muslims around world celebrate Eid as hajj enters final days

Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday on Friday as some 2 million Muslim pilgrims carry out the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.



For the final three days of hajj, pilgrims sleep in a large tent valley called Mina and for three days take part in a symbolic stoning of the devil.



More than 100,000 security forces are managing the hajj this year, assisting pilgrims and directing the massive crowds that move from one location to another in the areas around Mecca for five days during the hajj.



Most pilgrims will remain in Mina until Monday before completing the hajj.



The pilgrimage is required of all Muslims with the means to perform once in a lifetime.

...