France urges Syria transition without Assad

France called Friday for a political transition in Syria that would not include Bashar Assad, after a series of shifting positions on resolving the six-year-old conflict.



Macron said that the fight against Daesh (ISIS) group was a priority for France, which has endured a string of terror attacks that have killed more than 230 people since 2015 .



France's armed forces are in action as part of the US-led international coalition fighting Daesh in Syria as well as Iraq.



Macron has tasked Le Drian with forming a new contact group on Syria to relaunch the stalled political process.



UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said last month that he hopes to launch "real, substantive" peace talks between the government and a still-to-be-formed unified Syrian opposition in October.

